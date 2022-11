Is There a Trailer for ‘Gossip Girl’ Season 2?

The official teaser for season 2 dropped in November 2022, teasing even more secrets and schemes for the Constance/St. Jude students plus a VIP cameo.

“Did you know you have four weak points of entry and a very pliable super?” Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Georgina on the OG series, quipped in the clip to a shocked Kate (Gevinson).