What About OG Cameos?

Trachtenberg is the only confirmed cameo as of July 2022. The first season included appearances from original characters Eleanor Waldorf (Margaret Colin), Cyrus Rose (Wallace Shawn), Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) and Vanya (Aaron Schwartz). Georgina’s son, Milo, also popped up, though he was played by a different actor (Azhy Robertson) than he was during the show’s original run.