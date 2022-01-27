Chair Were Endgame

“Ed and Leighton were super fun to write for,” Savage noted. “It was really a revelation to watch the end of the first episode and feel like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like Dangerous Liaisons, like, they love each other but they hate each other but they’re going to do schemes together. Such a juicy story to want to lean into.”

Schwartz added: “It was the end of the pilot and those two were standing outside the party watching Dan and Serena and Jenny leave the party, and there was just a connection between them. Obviously, that would evolve over the course of the series. That was immediately just so palpable and fun, their dynamic.”