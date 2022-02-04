Chuck Wasn’t Supposed to Be a Lead

The Gossip Girl team knew they had found something special from the moment they first saw Westwick as Chuck Bass. “I auditioned for Chace’s part [Nate] as well,” the Chalet Girl star revealed during a February appearance on the podcast. “It was obvious that they liked me more for the Chuck role. It was a much more interesting role. I was having more fun with it. That was the one that resonated.”

In fact, Schwartz and Savage loved Westwick’s performance so much they decided to make him one of the leads. “Chuck Bass was supposed to be a recurring role,” the White Gold alum added. “He was only supposed to come in for a few episodes. So, lucky me.”