TV

Who Is Jordan Alexander? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Gossip Girl’ Breakout Star

By
Canadian 5 Things Know About Jordan Alexander Gossip Girl New Queen Bee
 Shutterstock
5
1 / 5
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

1. She’s Canadian

Alexander grew up on the West Coast of Canada. Later, her family moved to Toronto.

Back to top