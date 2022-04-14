The Ending

Grace and Frankie will have nearly 100 episodes under its belt by the finale, making it the longest-running Netflix series on the platform. Kaufman previously teased that the last round of episodes will “be dealing with Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a way in that we haven’t seen before.” Decker, for her part, exclusively told Us that it was “shockingly emotional” to say goodbye to her TV family.

“It just felt like we really went through something together,” she recalled. “I know everyone feels that way, but it was both triumphant and devastating to [end] it and to have that last day on set.”