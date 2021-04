3. Grace and Her Boyfriend Are Relationship Goals

Kinstler and fellow musician Joseph Wheatley started dating late 2019. Wheatley is very supportive of his girlfriend, posting many photos of Kinstler all over his social media.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished and who you are. I’ve never met anyone quite like you; I’m a lucky guy,” he captioned the January photo of the couple on Instagram.