5. Her Father Passed Away When She Was 19

The reality TV contestant revealed during the premiere that she suddenly lost her father a year prior. During a March episode, Kinstler moved into the Top 24 after a moving rendition of “Father” by Demi Lovato, dedicated to her dad.

“The feeling of when my dad was gone was the most awful feeling I’ve ever felt in my life, so I feel like that’s something that really has made me who I am today,” explained Kinstler.

Kinstler celebrated her dad a year after his passing by sharing a collection of her favorite memories of him. “I won’t write a long sappy post because I know you would’ve hated that. But I will say, these moments are how I will always choose to remember you. Smiling, laughing and with so much love in your heart. We miss you, and we love you so, so much, dad.” she captioned the February compilation via Instagram.