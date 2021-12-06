Drake Withdraws Nominations

Nearly two weeks after the Recording Academy announced nominations for the 2022 ceremony, Drake withdrew his two nods from consideration. The rapper was up for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy.” Variety reported in December 2021 that the Canadian musician and his management made the decision but did not give a reason for the withdrawal.

Drake has previously expressed criticism of the long-running awards show. After his colleague The Weeknd‘s infamous Grammys snub in November 2020, the “Take Care” singer said he thought the show’s relevance was waning. “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways.”