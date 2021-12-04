Who’s Nominated?

Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Jay-Z and Billie Eilish joined Rodrigo as some of the most-nominated artists this season. The Late Night With Stephen Colbert musician led the pack with 11 nods across seven categories. Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. closely followed with eight honors, while the “Happier Than Ever” singer and the former Disney Channel star tied with seven nominations apiece. Abba, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift also earned coveted placement on the list.