Grammys

Celebrity PDA at the Grammy Awards Through the Years: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and More!

By
Katy-Perry-and-Russell-Brand-Grammys-PDA
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
19
15 / 19

Katy Perry and Russell Brand

Though they couldn’t make their love last, the former couple sizzled at the 2011 Grammys.

Back to top