Grammys Celebrity PDA at the Grammy Awards Through the Years: Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and More! By Meredith Nardino 3 hours ago Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock 19 16 / 19 LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian The country star gave her husband a sweet kiss on the way into the awards show in 2011. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News