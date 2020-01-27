Grammys Ariana Grande Walks the 2020 Grammys Red Carpet With Mother and Father After Fallout By Sarah Hearon January 26, 2020 David Fisher/Shutterstock 7 3 / 7 Signature Look The “Thank U, Next” songstress opted for a blonde ponytail for the evening. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News