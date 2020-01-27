Grammys Grammys 2020: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners By Emily Longeretta January 26, 2020 Billie Eilish wins Best New Artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Rob Latour/Shutterstock 17 4 / 17 Best New Artist Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lil Nas X Lizzo Maggie Rogers Rosalia Tank and the Bangas Yola Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News