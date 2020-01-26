Grammys

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Show PDA on Red Carpet Ahead of Grammys 2020 Performance

By
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Red Carpet Grammys 2020
 David Fisher/Shutterstock
5
3 / 5

Accessorize

The “Just a Girl” singer paired her mini dress with thigh-high boots and fishnet stockings.

Back to top