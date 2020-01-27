Grammys The Jonas Brothers and Their Wives are Burning Up the 2020 Grammy Awards Red Carpet By Meredith Nardino January 26, 2020 David Fisher/Shutterstock 6 6 / 6 What a Man Gotta Do? The “Levels” singer couldn’t take his eyes off Chopra as they posed for the cameras. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Olivia Wilde Swears by This Award-Winning Mascara for Long, Long Lashes Apple AirPods Are Marked Down to Their Lowest Sale Price Ever on Amazon Noom’s Color-Coding System Actually Makes Dieting Fun More News