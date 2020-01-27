Grammys

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, More Couples Turn Heads at Grammys 2020

By
Danielle Kevin Jonas Grammys 2020
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
11
1 / 11

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

The spouses of 10 years shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Back to top