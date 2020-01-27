Grammys

Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Brought Family Members to the 2020 Grammy Awards: Pics

By
Jae Lin, Anderson. Paak, Soul Rasheed Family Grammys 2020
 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
4 / 4

Anderson .Paak

The rapper brought his wife, Jae Lin, to the awards show, as well as their son, Soul Rasheed.

Back to top