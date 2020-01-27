Grammys Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Brought Family Members to the 2020 Grammy Awards: Pics By Riley Cardoza January 26, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 4 2 / 4 Ariana Grande Ariana grinned at the Grammys with her mom on her right and her dad on her left. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Beauty Brand the Kardashians Made Famous Has a Futuristic Moisturizer How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News