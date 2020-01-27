Grammys

Ariana Grande and More Stars Who Brought Family Members to the 2020 Grammy Awards: Pics

By
Shaun Ross, Geraldine Ross Grammys 2020
 Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
8
4 / 8

Shaun Ross

The “Symmetry” singer and his mom, Geraldine Ross, posted at Universal’s Grammys afterparty.

Back to top