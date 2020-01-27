Grammys 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

A Moment of Silence

4:54 p.m. PT: Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich took the stage to alert the audience that there would be a Bryant tribute. He asked everyone to sit and be quiet and gave a countdown for when the show would begin. “These past couple of weeks have really defined the word pressure. Right up to a few hours ago, we learned five hours ago the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and we need to have a moment,” he said. “Understand that later in the show we will address what happened here today in the house that Kobe built.”