Who Is Nominated?

Beyoncé leads this year’s list of nominations with nine, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her social justice anthem “Black Parade.” Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich follow close behind with six nods apiece. The nominees for Album of the Year are Lipa (Future Nostalgia), Swift (Folklore), Jhené Aiko (Chilombo), Black Pumas (Black Pumas), Coldplay (Everyday Life), Jacob Collier (Djesse Vol. 3), Haim (Women in Music Pt. III) and Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding).