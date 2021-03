Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

“Carried Me With You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA

***WINNER: “No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

“Stand Up” (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo