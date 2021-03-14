Grammys 2021: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

More Awards
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop,” DaBaby
“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby
*** WINNER: “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior,” Pop Smoke
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High,” Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference,” Flume featuring Toro y Moi
“Both of Us,” Jayda G
***WINNER: “10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
***WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Metal Performance
***WINNER: “Bum-Rush,” Body Count
“Underneath,” Code Orange
“The In-Between,” In This Moment
“Bloodmoney,” Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) [Live],” Power Trip
Best Rock Performance
***WINNER: “Shameika,” Fiona Apple
“Not,” Big Thief
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps,” Haim
“Stay High,” Brittany Howard
“Daylight,” Grace Potter
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
***WINNER: “Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
***WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
***WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
*** WINNER: “Black Parade,” Beyoncé
“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard
“See Me,” Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit on Down,” The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe x Halle
“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore
***WINNER: “Anything for You,” Ledisi
“Distance,” Yebba
Best R&B Song
***WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F–k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
***WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
***WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
*** WINNER YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética
***WINNER: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
Best Comedy Album
***WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast
***WINNER: Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast
Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
***WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
***WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
***WINNER: Andrew Watt
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
***WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
***WINNER: “There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters
“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters
“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters
“Holy Water,” We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters
"Famous For (I Believe)," Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters