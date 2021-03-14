Grammys 2021: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

More Awards

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

*** WINNER: “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

Best Dance Recording

“On My Mind,” Diplo & Sidepiece

“My High,” Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference,” Flume featuring Toro y Moi

“Both of Us,” Jayda G

***WINNER: “10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

***WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Metal Performance

***WINNER: “Bum-Rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“Bloodmoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) [Live],” Power Trip

Best Rock Performance

***WINNER: “Shameika,” Fiona Apple

“Not,” Big Thief

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps,” Haim

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard

“Daylight,” Grace Potter

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto,” Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday,” Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not,” Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika,” Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

***WINNER: “Stay High,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

***WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

***WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder,” Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

*** WINNER: “Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“All I Need,” Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

“Goat Head,” Brittany Howard

“See Me,” Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Sit on Down,” The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me,” Chloe x Halle

“Let Me Go,” Mykal Kilgore

***WINNER: “Anything for You,” Ledisi

“Distance,” Yebba

Best R&B Song

***WINNER: “Better Than I Imagine,” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade,” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide,” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It,” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

“Slow Down,” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F–k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

***WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

***WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

*** WINNER YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

***WINNER: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

Best Comedy Album

***WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

***WINNER: Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

***WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

***WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

***WINNER: Andrew Watt

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

***WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

***WINNER: “There Was Jesus,” Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters

“Sunday Morning,” Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters

“Holy Water,” We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters