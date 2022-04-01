Grammys 2022: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

More Awards
Best Music Video
“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.
“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.
“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.
“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.
“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.
“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.
Best Metal Performance
“Genesis,” Deftones
“The Alien,” Dream Theater
“Amazonia,” Gojira
“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Pride. Is. The. Devil,” J. Cole ft. Lil Baby
“Need To Know,” Doja Cat
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign
“Hurricane,” Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore, Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey
Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage,” H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“I Need You,” Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
“Born Again,” Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper
“Fight for You,” H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something to Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
Best R&B Song
“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra
We Are, Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Best New Age Album
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton
Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations, The Baylor Project
Superblue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl
Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters
“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters
“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters
“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans
“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters
“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music
Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Songs For the Times, The Isaacs
My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live in Peru, Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
“Cry,” Jon Batiste
“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck
“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)
“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)
“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand For Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa
“Uncivil War,” Shemekia Copeland
“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper
“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter
“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers
“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham
“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
“Live in New Orleans!,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
“Bloodstains & Teardrops,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
“My People,” Cha Wa
“Corey Ledet Zydeco,” Corey Ledet Zydeco
“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
“Pamoja,” Etana
“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan
“Live N Livin,” Sean Paul
“Royal,” Jesse Royal
“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja
“10,” Spice
Best Global Music Album
“Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky Dawuni
“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert,” Daniel Ho and Friends
“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
“Legacy +,” Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
“Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition,” Wizkid
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Children’s Music Album
“Actívate,” 123 Andrés
“All One Tribe,” 1 Tribe Collective
“Black to the Future,” Pierce Freelon
“A Colorful World,” Falu
“Crayon Kids,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album
“Aftermath,” Levar Burton
“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle
“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy
“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford
“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler
“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.
“Thanks For Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black
“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze
“Zero ___ Given,” Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella,” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers,” Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
“Girl From The North Country,” Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording),” Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots,” Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Cruella,” (Various Artists)
“Dear Evan Hansen,” (Various Artists)
“In The Heights,” (Various Artists)
“One Night In Miami…,” (Various Artists)
“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson
“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” (Various Artists)
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
“Bridgerton,” Kris Bowers, composer
“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, composer
“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16),” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
Best Music Film
“Inside,” (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.
“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.
“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.
“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui,” (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and George Scott, video producers.
“Summer of Soul,” (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.
