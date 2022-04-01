Grammys 2022: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

More Awards

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” (AC/DC); David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom,” (Jon Batiste); Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer.

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga); Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches,” (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon); Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever,” (Billie Eilish); Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” (Lil Nas X); Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U,” (Olivia Rodrigo); Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis,” Deftones

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride. Is. The. Devil,” J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

“Need To Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dollar $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore, Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey

Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed in Sunbeams, Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something to Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra

We Are, Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound, Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin, Randy Brecker And Eric Marienthal

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez

Best New Age Album

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton

Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations, The Baylor Project

Superblue, Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl

Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV), Pat Metheny

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live at the Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel and New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Songs For the Times, The Isaacs

My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!, Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru, Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler’s Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War,” Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live],” Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition),” Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite,” Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops,” Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People,” Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco,” Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a,” Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

“Pamoja,” Etana

“Positive Vibration,” Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin,” Sean Paul

“Royal,” Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence,” Soja

“10,” Spice

Best Global Music Album

“Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert,” Daniel Ho and Friends

“Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

“Legacy +,” Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition,” Wizkid

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Children’s Music Album

“Actívate,” 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe,” 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future,” Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World,” Falu

“Crayon Kids,” Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath,” Levar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.

“Thanks For Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Zero ___ Given,” Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella,” Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber and Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers,” Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

“Girl From The North Country,” Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson and Dean Sharenow, Producers (Bob Dylan, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording),” Cameron Mackintosh, Lee Mccutcheon and Stephenmetcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel and Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots,” Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer and lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical,” Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella,” (Various Artists)

“Dear Evan Hansen,” (Various Artists)

“In The Heights,” (Various Artists)

“One Night In Miami…,” (Various Artists)

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” (Various Artists)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton,” Kris Bowers, composer

“Dune,” Hans Zimmer, composer

“The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16),” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Music Film

“Inside,” (Bo Burnham); Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” (David Byrne); Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne and Spike Lee, video producers.

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” (Billie Eilish); Patrick Osborne and Robert Rodriguez, video directors.

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui,” (Jimi Hendrix); John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott and George Scott, video producers.

“Summer of Soul,” (Various Artists); Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent and Joseph Patel, video producers.