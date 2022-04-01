Grammys 2022: See the Full List of Nominees and Winners

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You,” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)