Pics Grammys Hosts Through the Years: Ellen DeGeneres, LL Cool J and More By Meredith Nardino 8 hours ago Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock 16 10 / 16 Rosie O’Donnell O’Donnell pulled double duty when she hosted consecutive telecasts in 1999 and 2000. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News