Pics

Grammys Hosts Through the Years: Ellen DeGeneres, LL Cool J and More

By
Grammys Hosts Through The Years
 Kevork Djansezian/AP/Shutterstock
16
10 / 16
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Rosie O’Donnell

O’Donnell pulled double duty when she hosted consecutive telecasts in 1999 and 2000.

Back to top