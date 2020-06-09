News

Grant Gustin, Stephen Amell and More ‘Flash’ Stars Respond to Hartley Sawyer’s Firing

By
Danielle Panabaker Flash Stars Respond to Hartley Sawyer Firing
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5

Danielle Panabaker

Although Panabaker, 32, did not comment on the firing, she retweeted Wallace’s statement.

Back to top