Didi Conn

Conn starred as Frenchy, the hair-obsessed Pink Lady who drops out of Rydell to attend beauty school. She was one of the only original cast members to reprise her role in the 1982 sequel, Grease 2, and in 2016, she appeared as waitress Vi in Fox’s Grease: Live. The New York native also starred in Almost Summer, Violet, Frida and The Mimic. In 2019, she competed in the British reality series Dancing on Ice.

The Transparent alum shares son Daniel with husband David Shire, whom she married in 1982. She was previously wed to Frank Conn from 1975 to 1978.