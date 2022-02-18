Dinah Manoff

Manoff played Marty Maraschino, the Pink Ladies’ most flirtatious member. She went on to appear in Ordinary People, Child’s Play, Bloodhounds of Broadway and Cult of Chucky. She also had a starring role in the sitcom Empty Nest from 1988 to 1995. In 1980, she won a Tony Award for her performance in the play I Ought to Be in Pictures.

The State of Grace alum shares three children with husband Arthur Mortell, whom she wed in 1997. She was previously wed to Jean-Marc Joubert from 1980 to 1985.