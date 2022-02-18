Eddie Deezen

Deezen starred as Eugene, the class nerd, reprising the role in Grease 2. He later appeared in WarGames, Beverly Hills Vamp and Mob Boss. His voice credits include The Polar Express, Rock-a-Doodle, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, Dexter’s Laboratory, Kim Possible and The Fairly OddParents. He has been married to Linda George since 1984.

The comedian made headlines in 2021 when he was arrested after refusing to leave a Maryland restaurant. He was charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.