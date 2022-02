Jamie Donnelly

Donnelly rounded out the Pink Ladies as Jan, the group’s nerdiest member, and was the only original cast member of the stage musical to reprise the same role in the film. The New Jersey native later appeared in episodes of shows including Monk, Ray Donovan, All Downhill From Here and The Naked Brothers Band and starred in the movies Cyrus, Can’t Hardly Wait, Black Mass and Cargo.

Now an acting coach, she shares two children with her husband, Stephen Foreman.