John Travolta

After singing and dancing his way through Grease, Travolta went on to star in hit films including Urban Cowboy, Look Who’s Talking, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, Face/Off, Hairspray and more. In 2012, he released a holiday album with Newton-John titled This Christmas. His 2016 portrayal of Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story earned him tons of critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Travolta married actress Kelly Preston in 1991. They had three children together: Jett, Ella and Benjamin. Jett died in January 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. In July 2020, Preston died at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.