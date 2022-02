Michael Tucci

Tucci played Sonny, the T-Bird who repeatedly tries to woo Marty. After Grease, he appeared in TV shows including Barney Miller, Night Court, Lou Grant, Diagnosis: Murder, MacGyver and JAG. He also starred in a touring production of Chicago as Amos, husband of Roxie Hart. Tucci later became a high school teacher in California. He shares daughters Kate and Kelly with wife Kathleen Tucci.