Olivia Newton-John

Newton-John went on to star in films in Xanadu, It’s My Party, Two of a Kind and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. She has also appeared as a guest judge on American Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dancing With the Stars, and she played herself in two 2010 episodes of Glee. Newton-John’s recording career, which began years before her turn in Grease, never slowed down. She’s won four Grammys, 10 American Music Awards and a CMA Award, among other honors.

Newton-John shares daughter Chloe with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi, whom she divorced in 1995. She has been married to John Easterling since June 2008. The “I Honestly Love You” singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. The disease returned again in 2013 and 2017.