Stockard Channing

The New York City native played Rizzo, the jaded leader of the Pink Ladies. Channing went on to star in Heartburn, The First Wives Club, Practical Magic, Where the Heart Is and Six Degrees of Separation, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In 2002, she won her first Primetime Emmy for her portrayal of first lady Abbey Bartlet on The West Wing. She has also maintained a thriving stage career, most recently appearing in a 2021 London production of ‘Night, Mother.

Channing has been married four times: to Walter Channing Jr. from 1963 to 1967, to Paul Schmidt from 1970 to 1976, to David Debin from 1976 to 1980 and to David Rawle from 1980 to 1988. She was in a long-term relationship with cinematographer Daniel Gillham from 1990 until his death in 2014.