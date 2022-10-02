‘A Merry Christmas Wish’

Stars: Cameron Mathison and Jill Wagner

Premiere Date: TBD

Logline: “Janie (Wagner), a rising marketing executive living in The Big Apple, returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls when her Great-Uncle Randall passes away. Janie is not prepared for the gift Randall has bestowed on to his last living relative: the family homestead, Janie’s childhood home. While not immediately sure what to do with a fully functioning farm, Janie agrees to honor Randall’s final request to plan and host Woodland Falls’ annual Winter Wonderland as Randall’s gift to his community. Randall has even arranged for his farmhand, Dylan (Mathison) to help at the event, which is being held in the farm’s sprawling barn. Aware that her Manhattan boyfriend is anxious for her to return to the city so the pair can jet off to a previously planned holiday on the beach, Janie begins to feel an unexpected emotional tug about living life in a more authentic, meaningful way.”