Great American Media’s 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup: A Complete Guide to the 2nd Annual Great American Christmas Slate

Great American Media's 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup
‘Christmas at the Drive-In’

Stars: Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

Premiere Date: TBD

Logline: “In Christmas at the Drive-In, Sadie Walker (McKellar) is starting over in her hometown of Chesterfield, New York, following a series of major life disruptions that include leaving her law practice after losing her biggest case and no longer being engaged.” Despite hanging up her law hat, Sadie finds herself “fighting to preserve a cherished local landmark, Chesterfield Drive-In” even though her childhood sweetheart, Holden (Bledsoe), adamantly opposes the idea.

