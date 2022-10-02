‘Christmas on Candy Cane Lane’

Stars: Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Premiere Date: TBD

Logline: “Ivy Donaldson (Barber) is going through a transition in her life. Separated from [her] husband, Rob (Payne), and putting on a brave face for her daughter, Ivy also struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls,” according to the press release. Ivy’s mom was the “head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the ‘Christmas Maven,’” which makes her shoes seem “too big to fill,” but Ivy turns to her neighbors for help to pull off the perfect extravaganza