DECEMBER LINEUP

‘Christmas on Candy Cane Lane’

Stars: Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 3 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Ivy (Barber) struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls — head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus and a former TV star known adoringly as the ‘Christmas Maven.’ This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the ‘Christmas Maven’ herself could appreciate.”

‘B&B Merry’

Stars: Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 4 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore (Lilley), is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property … and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham (Hutch), who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits.”

‘Big Box Christmas’ (working title)

Stars: Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson

Premiere Date: Friday, December 9 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas.”

‘A Prince for the Holidays’ (working title)

Stars: Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 10 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Madison (Busby), an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and coworker Sebastian (VanOver) is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.”

‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’

Stars: Jaclyn Hales and Zane Stephens

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 11 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “A photographer (Hales) takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school at the holidays and connects with the chocolatier (Stephens) leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.”

‘A Brush with Christmas Romance’ (working title)

Stars: Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata

Premiere Date: Saturday, December 17 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte (Murray) tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt (Cannata), a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft.”

‘The Art of Christmas’

Stars: Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne

Premiere Date: Sunday, December 18 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James (Kingsley) accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose and a surprising romance.”