OCTOBER LINEUP

‘Destined at Christmas’

Stars: Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 22 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “Kim Fenech (Robins) and Theo Hall (Elliott) meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.”

‘Catering Christmas’

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing

Premiere Date: Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET)

Logline: “A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost (Patterson), is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean’s nephew, Carson (Lissing), a photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.”