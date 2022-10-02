‘Someday at Christmas’

Stars: Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and Gladys Knight

Premiere Date: TBD

Logline: “Holly Bose (Lowndes), a full-time sales clerk and part-time chorus girl, anxiously counts on-one-hand the number of auditions she has remaining before throwing in the towel on her five-year plan to become a Broadway star. Holly has several brief and literal run-ins with jingle writer (and seasonal Santa), Jason Murphy (Greene). There’s a spark, but it’s complicated: Holly has her eye on the world’s biggest stage and Jason is beyond protective about bringing new relationships into his young daughter’s life. Though well intentioned, Jason makes Holly feel like she’s auditioning for yet another role.” The relationship between Holly and Jason gets helped along by “wealthy real estate landlord, Cora Ross (Knight), who turns one bit of magic into another. Cora has seen the spark between Holly and Jason, and she has her heart set on bringing the two together to star in the town’s annual ‘Holiday Lane Christmas Concert.’”