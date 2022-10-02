‘Stay for Christmas’

Stars: Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Premiere Date: TBD

Logline: “In Stay for Christmas, renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Wise (Lilley) is invited by owner Graham Cooper (Hutch) to a Christmas getaway in exchange for her review of his family’s small bed & breakfast, Silver Peak,” according to the network. “Despite her reservations about accepting an invitation from the outdated Silver Peak, Tracey gets caught up in the multi-generational family fight to save a dream. In turn, Tracey will learn the most down-home experience can be five-star when it is shared with kindred hearts.”