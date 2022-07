Spencer Grammer: Then

Grammer stepped out of her famous father’s shoes as Casey Cartwright in the fan-favorite series. A leader in the best sorority on campus, Zeta Beta Zeta (ZBZ), she was the popular girl who came between Cappie and Evan Chambers’ friendship. Although she often went to bat for her sisters, fought with Rebecca Logan, and had boy trouble, she always had little brother Rusty and BFF Ashleigh Howard by her side.