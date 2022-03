Amber Stevens: Now

Stevens quickly found work after the series ended on shows like How I Met Your Mother, The Carmichael Show, Ghosted, Happy Together, Criminal Minds and Run the World. She also branched out to the big screen in The Amazing Spider-Man, 22 Jump Street and Love Jacked. She married actor Andrew J. West — who played her love interest Fisher on Greek — in December 2014. The couple welcomed daughters Ava and Winona in October 2018 and August 2021, respectively.