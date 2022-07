Jake McDorman: Then

Big man on campus — with the biggest bank account! His character Evan Chambers got a bad rap from the start, and had a tough time rebuilding relationships with on and off-again girlfriend Casey Cartwright and ex-pal Cappie. (Warning: Don’t call him Bing!) Being president of Omega Chi Delta couldn’t fix his personal problems, but he showed the most growth and viewers always had a soft spot for him.