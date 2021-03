Jake McDorman: Now

It turns out Evan Chambers and Cappie can be friends! McDorman and Scott Michael Foster became close pals during filming and often post about each other via social media. In 2014, McDorman scored yet another leading TV role in ABC’s Manhattan Love Story and also had a recurring role on Shameless at the same time as former costar Paul James. He gained major recognition for appearing as Brian Finch on Limitless from 2015 to 2016.