Scott Michael Foster: Then

After having small guest roles on television, Foster landed the role of Kappa Tau (KT) president Cappie who both wooed and ruined his relationship with Casey Cartwright freshman year. He took her little brother, Rusty, under his wing, had several college majors, threw the best keg parties and caused havoc with his ex-best friend Evan Chambers. His character eventually gave the most fitting, emotional last line of the series: “Wherever you’re going.”