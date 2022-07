Jacob Zachar: Then

A then unknown, Zachar joined the young cast as Rusty Cartwright, Casey Cartwright’s younger brother. “Spitter,” as he was nicknamed by his KT big brother Cappie, came in as a freshman with no dating experience and with little social life. He tried his best to balance rushing Kappa Tau (KT) while also majoring in Polymer Science. CRU is where he met best friend Calvin Owens and roommate Dale Kettlewell, and where he ended up with a very unexpected sorority girl.