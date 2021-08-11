Deciding to Leave

Greg told Nick that he didn’t know Michael A. also left during hometown dates, but he “couldn’t even get out of bed” after the end of their rocky hometown date and he didn’t want to go through a rose ceremony. He added that he “should have been communicating” with Katie instead of assuming nothing could “change” after their hometown date ended so poorly.

“I hate watching that back … That hometown [date] made me really upset,” he said. “I was so eager to try to get on the same page as her, but it didn’t come off that way. I came off angry. … It was very immature for me and I never want people to try and justify how I acted. We can’t normalize that behavior. … I was pretty ashamed of it all.”